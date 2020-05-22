Wepre Park car park remains locked and many others across Flintshire are still closed

Flintshire council has issued an update ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend with a list of car parks which are closed in the region.

The council says: “Over the Bank Holiday weekend it is essential that people in Flintshire and elsewhere follow Welsh Government regulations which do not allow people to drive to places in order to exercise, unless they have mobility issues.”

“Most people are being considerate to others and are following the rules. However with the Bank Holiday weekend approaching, there remains a risk that some people might attempt to congregate in groups or visit public open spaces against the regulations.”

Last week several people got in touch with Deeside.com concerned at the number of cars parked on Wepre Lane close to Wepre Park.

The council has said the car park at Wepre Park is still locked and the play area, visitor centre and toilets remain closed.

“People living local to the park can exercise there and local anglers can also access ‘The Rosie’ fishing pond. Social distancing rules must be followed closely at all times,” the council has a

said.

“There is limited legal parking available at popular destinations like Talacre, and our Enforcement Officers will be patrolling this and other areas on a regular basis over the Bank Holiday weekend.” A spokesperson added.

The following car parks remain closed:

• Dock Road, Connah’s Quay

• Flint Castle

• Life Boat Station, Flint

• Saltney Ferry Footbridge

• Dock Road, Greenfield

• Gwaenysgor Viewpoint

• Gamfa Wyn, Talacre

• Station Road, Talacre

The Lighthouse Car Park, Talacre has also been closed by the proprietor.

Areas where we have had reports previously of people congregating, continue to be monitored by North Wales Police.

“Please cooperate and follow the rules and regulations.” The council has asked.