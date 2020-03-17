Update: Emergency work which saw some water supplies affected in the Shotton area appears to have been completed

Earlier Report: Welsh Water has said that emergency work has left some properties in Shotton with no water or low water pressure.

The area affected according to a map on Welsh Water’s website stretched from Shotton Lane and parts of Higher Shotton to Killins Lane and as far as Brooke Road and Bridge Street.

An update from Welsh Water states: “We’re aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to emergency work being carried out by our teams.

All supplies should be restored to normal by early this afternoon.

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The lack of running water will impact residents ability to wash hands – a key weapon in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Hand washing one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government and the NHS have been urging people to adopt a more thorough approach to washing their hands.

