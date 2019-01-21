Weather warning issued for icy conditions overnight

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued today ahead of a drop in temperatures overnight.

The ‘Yellow’ warning comes into play from midnight Tuesday through to 12pm on the same day.

A statement issued by the Met Office today, says: “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.