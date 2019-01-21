News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Weather warning issued for icy conditions overnight

Published: Monday, Jan 21st, 2019
Share:

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued today ahead of a drop in temperatures overnight.

The ‘Yellow’ warning comes into play from midnight Tuesday through to 12pm on the same day.

A statement issued by the Met Office today, says: “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hydraulic deck trailer stolen from near Mold

Thieves steel £30,000 caravan from Carmel area

Dublin based SMBC Aviation Capital orders 65 Airbus jets worth around £5.8bn

Did you spot the lunar eclipse this morning?

Long delays on M6 following closure for ’emergency repairs’

It only takes 5 minutes, but could save your life

Glyndwr University student to discuss art and inspiration during Bangor-based exhibition

North Wales Police now have powers to seize untaxed vehicles from the roadside

Seen this Honda knocking about? It was stolen from Mold earlier this month


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn