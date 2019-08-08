Weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds issued by the Met Office

Heavy rain looks set to hit the region this weekend with a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office.

It is estimated that between 10-15 mm of rain could fall in some places on Friday – with the warning in place between midnight and 11:59pm.

Current Met Office forecasts also show that there could be storms on the way for Flintshire during tomorrow.

The Met Office say: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.

Some parts of northern and eastern Scotland may see 40-60mm of rain during this period. The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50mph possible across parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland during Friday.

“Once the rain has cleared scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours.”

A second weather warning is also in place for Saturday, with the Met Office forecasting that ‘strong winds are expected to cause some disruption” during the day.

The Met Office that that there could be gusts of 40mph in some parts – which will be caused by strong southwesterly winds.