Want to join the virtual frontline as part of the North Wales Contact Tracing Service

Do you want to get hands on and do something to help keep COVID-19 transmission rates down?

The North Wales Contact Tracing Service is recruiting now.

Flintshire County Council, as the lead employer for the North Wales Contact Tracing Service, is currently recruiting for tracing teams to be aligned to each of the six North Wales councils.

Contact tracing is a tried and tested method of controlling the spread of infectious diseases.





Contact tracers find people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and ask them to self-isolate.

All North Wales councils are working with Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to deliver a contact tracing service across North Wales.

Employed by Flintshire County Council, contact tracing teams are aligned to each of the six North Wales councils.

Whilst teams will generally contact cases local to the area of the Council they are aligned to, they will also provide cover across the whole of the North Wales region as and when required, such as in the event of a surge or outbreak of COVID-19

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “We will all be concerned to see the significant increases in Covid-19 infection rates over recent weeks and the spectre of the new variant of the virus.”

“The roll out of the second vaccine has given us hope and a glimpse of light through the trees, but we are not out of the woods yet. ”

“It has been a very busy Christmas and New Year period for our Test Trace Protect team and they have been working hard to keep people safe and limit the spread of COVID-19. ”

“We need people to join our teams of contact tracers and advisors, to make contact with residents across Wales who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the people they have been in contact with. ”

“If you are looking for a new job, a new challenge or simply want to do your bit to help during the pandemic we want to hear from you now. ”

For more information about the North Wales Contact Tracing Service go to www.flintshire.gov.uk/NWCTS

Or to apply now go to www.flintshire.gov.uk/jobs