Stricter isolation rules for people travelling from Denmark to Wales after mutated COVID-19 strain found on mink farms

The Welsh Government has introduced stricter isolation requirements for people travelling from Denmark after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms.

The World Health Organization has said mutated COVID-19 strains have been linked to the minks and, in some cases, passed onto humans.

The Danish government has ordered the slaughter of all farmed mink in the country after the reported discovery of a mutant form of coronavirus in the animals which has spread to humans.

According to Danish newspaper reports, 207 mink farms have seen infections of coronavirus, all 17 million farmed mink in Denmark will now be culled.





New measures came into force in Wales from 4am today, Saturday 7 November.