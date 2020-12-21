Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Dec 2020

Van driver with overloaded trailer full of quad bikes fined £1200 after being stopped crawling up Aston Hill

A van and trailer was found to be more than four tonnes overweight when stopped by police in Deeside earlier today.

The Transit van was towing a trailer with around a dozen boxes strapped onboard, each one contained a quad bikes.

Police said the combined weight on the van and trailer was 9.5 tonnes “a huge” 56% over permissible weight.

The driver was given a ticket and fined £1200 plus recovery costs.


In a post on the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit page, a spokesperson said:

“Officers stopped this vehicle earlier today travelling very slowly up the Aston Hill, Queensferry.”

“Each box contained a quad bike, the van and trailer combined weighed 9.5 tonnes, a huge 56% over permissible weight. Driver fined £1200 plus recovery costs.”



