Van driver with overloaded trailer full of quad bikes fined £1200 after being stopped crawling up Aston Hill
A van and trailer was found to be more than four tonnes overweight when stopped by police in Deeside earlier today.
The Transit van was towing a trailer with around a dozen boxes strapped onboard, each one contained a quad bikes.
Police said the combined weight on the van and trailer was 9.5 tonnes “a huge” 56% over permissible weight.
The driver was given a ticket and fined £1200 plus recovery costs.
In a post on the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit page, a spokesperson said:
“Officers stopped this vehicle earlier today travelling very slowly up the Aston Hill, Queensferry.”
