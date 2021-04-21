Vaccination progress – over two thirds of adult population in Wales have had first jab

Wales is ranked third in the world – behind only the United Arab Emirates and Israel – in vaccination progress according to the latest Welsh Government update.

Yesterday the Welsh Government issued a ‘factual update’ on the vaccination programme in Wales, after pausing them at the start of the pre-election period.

Although the updates stopped, the Health Minister Vaughan Gething noted: “The hard work of all those involved in our COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has continued over the last few weeks and as a result of that hard work we reached the second milestone in our programme on 4 April, earlier than set out in our Vaccination Strategy.

“This means we have offered the vaccine to all those in priority groups 1-9. Health boards across Wales are offering the vaccine to those aged 40 and over. Some have already reached the 50% gateway that enables them to offer to the next age group so over 30s are also being called.”





Mr Gething added: “It is testament to the hard work of our NHS and all those working on the vaccination programme that we are maintaining the best first dose vaccination rate in the UK.

“A greater proportion of people in Wales have had both doses of the vaccine in Wales than in any other part of the UK. Last week we were ranked third in the world – behind only the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

“Over two thirds of our adult population have had a first dose. Data published today shows that our incredible vaccination teams have now administered 1,699,092 first doses and 610,882 second doses, so have administered a total of 2,309,974 vaccinations.”

It was noted that ‘it is never too late for someone in the first priority groups to come forward for their vaccination’ with people pointed to this link for more information. Anyone in groups 1-9 that has not yet heard about their appointment should contact their health board.

Phase 2 of the programme is well underway and the JCVI has published their final advice for this phase of the programme that confirms that the quickest way to vaccinate everyone is to continue with an age-based approach to rollout for the rest of the population starting with the oldest adults first – whilst also continuing efforts to extend coverage to those in priority groups 1-9.

The Minister explained a supply issue as a ‘limiting factor in our programme’, “We are aware of an expected reduction to the supply of Moderna vaccine to the UK. We are working through what this means for our programme in Wales. We will continue discussions with the UK Government with a focus on ensuring we meet the milestones in our national strategy.”

Further detail on the safety of vaccinations was also released, copied in full below: