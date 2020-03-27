Urgent plea for more carers in Wales to come forward

Welsh home care providers have put out another urgent plea for more carers to come forward to help their frontline staff amid the ever-deepening Coronavirus crisis.

News that more than 30,000 people have responded to Ireland’s recruitment call for healthcare workers has inspired the domiciliary care industry in Wales to launch its own social media recruitment campaign.

Michelle Michael, Recruitment Lead at home care provider Abacare, said: “While we’re currently coping well with demand for the services we provide for some of the most vulnerable and isolated in our community, we still urgently need more staff to help cope, as further cases of COVID-19 become apparent in Wales.

“We’re calling out to the nation – Wales, our service users need you. Your country needs you!

If you are available for part-time or full-time work, please email me on info@abacare.org.uk with your mobile number, so we can arrange to call you for an online interview.

“Please also let us know where you live and where you are prepared to travel.

We’re also asking people to share our recruitment posts on social media and to use #WalesNeedsYou.

We’re asking other organisations to use the hashtag too, as we’re all in this together.”

Abacare says care workers are on the frontline looking after the elderly and vulnerable in society, those unable to help themselves, and it now urgently needs more people to assist.

Michelle added: “Many people may find themselves without work as businesses close or reduce staff numbers.

I am appealing to these people. If you are fit and well and want to make a substantial difference to people’s lives at this acute time, we can train you quickly and enable you to help those who are vulnerable, who may not see a person other than their carer from one day to the next.

We really need your help to add to the frontline workforce and ensure that the elderly in particular have help.

Anyone interested can call the Flintshire branch on 01352 870671.

Our office team will be able to have a chat with you and they will be able to set up interviews via Skype or Facetime to talk you through everything.

We will be able to provide our free, full training on a fast-track basis to make sure everyone we take on is ready.

This includes a company induction, first aid, information on dementia, health and safety, food safety, infection control, handling medication and moving and handling service users, with the opportunity to achieve Qualification and Credit Framework (QCF) after the initial three months probationary period.

New recruits are given free uniforms, access to national staff discount scheme for all major brands as well as 28 days paid holiday, paid travel between calls and paid mileage.”

For more information or to enquire about a position at Abacare, please call 01352 870671 or visit www.abacare.org.uk.

Alternatively, please follow the company on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2PiYR7v or on Twitter by visiting www.twitter.com/visitabacare.