Two arrested in Flintshire arrested after police find 18kg of cocaine during ‘stop checks’

Police have arrested two men from Flintshire for alleged drugs offences after 18KG of cocaine was discovered in their vehicles.

The men were taken into custody this morning, Friday 2nd October, after officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit supported by North Wales Police and Cheshire Police, carried out stop checks on their vehicles.

The two men, one aged 40 from Greenfield and the other aged 46 from Bagillt have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, they remain in police custody for questioning.

Superintendent Sian Beck said: “Keeping our communities safe remains our top priority. Together with our colleagues in North West ROCU and neighbouring forces, we will consistently target those who bring drugs into our communities from outside North Wales in line with the force policy of directly targeting serious and organised crime.”





“We are determined to make North Wales the safest place in the UK and we will strive to make our communities safer and pass a strong message to these criminals that we will not tolerate it here.”

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NW ROCU) provides specialist capabilities to tackle serious and organised crime that crosses borders in the region.

The unit is a collaboration between the six Police forces – North Wales, Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside.

It’s made up of officers and staff from across the region who offer specialist skills and additional resources.