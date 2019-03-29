Transport Minister takes a peek at new trains set to come into service on Wrexham to Bidston line later this year

Transport minister Ken Skates paid a visit to the rolling stock manufacturer chosen to supply a fleet of Class 230 D-Trains which will come into service in Flintshire.

Stratford upon-Avon based Vivarail will supply the ‘new’ Transport for Wales trains that, it is hoped, will transform the customer experience for rail users in North Wales.

The new trains, which have been converted from retired London Underground D78 stock, are part of the £5 billion investment being made by Transport for Wales across Wales.

The Class 230’s are expected to come into service on the Wrexham to Bidston line later this year.

The trains which use the bogies and aluminium bodyshells of withdrawn London Underground D78 metro trains have fully accessible toilets, power sockets, electronic passenger information, Wi-Fi, bike racks and air conditioning.

The new hybrid units use both diesel and batteries and will provide a more efficient and environmentally friendly service the government says.

Each train will have 3 carriages containing 125 seats with a total capacity of 293.

North Wales will be the first to benefit from the additions to the fleet along the Wrexham to Bidston, Crewe to Chester and Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog routes.

Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates said:

“It’s been great to visit our rolling stock manufacturer, Vivarail and to see the Transport for Wales trains that will be running on routes in North Wales later this year.

We’ve had an opportunity to take a ride on the trains on Vivarail’s test track and gain a real understanding of the hybrid engine.

Not only will these transform the experience on board for rail passengers in North Wales, they will use 25% less fuel and have a regenerative braking system that captures energy back into the batteries.

These modern trains demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and the environment, as well as our ambitious plans to transform the experience for rail users.

The Welsh Government is absolutely committed to improving our rail services and through our investment I am confident over the coming years people across Wales will be benefiting from the best passenger rail service in the UK which will be a vital step change as we leave the European Union.”