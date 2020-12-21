Transport for Wales reinforces essential travel only message

Transport for Wales is reinforcing the Welsh Government’s message urging people to make only essential journeys while alert level four restrictions are in place.

The Welsh Government introduced stay-at-home measures from midnight on Sunday (20 December) and during this period people can only travel if their journey is essential.

This includes for reasons such as to go to work where it is not possible to work from home, for education, essential shopping or medical needs, or to provide care to a vulnerable person.

Restrictions around travel will be removed on Christmas Day but TfW is reminding customers there are no rail services on December 25 and 26, as is standard across the industry every year.





James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority at Transport for Wales and we fully support Welsh Government in moving to alert level four to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“During the restriction period, public transport will be for essential travel only and we’ll be running fewer services.

“For those who do need to make essential journeys, it’s vital customers plan ahead and check the timetable for any changes.”

More information can be found at www.trc.cymru/travel-safer. Information about bus services over the Christmas period can be found at www.traveline.cymru/christmas-travel