Transport for Wales and British Transport Police reinforce ‘essential travel only’ advice

Ahead of the good weather this weekend, Transport for Wales and British Transport Police are reinforcing their travel safer message, urging people to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

TfW says that with limited capacity due to social distancing measures, they are sending out a clear message that “public transport remains to maintain safe space for key workers.”

TfW have “seen a significant rise” in people using the service for recreational activities especially at coastal destinations during good weather and “in partnership with BTP would like the public to adhere to the rules.” the train operator said.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales Rail Services Safety and Assurance Director said:





“The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and we’re asking everyone to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

“Our capacity has been massively reduced due to social distancing measures and we must maintain safe space for those key workers using our services.”

Andy Morgan, BTP Superintendent added:

“Our officers continue to support rail staff this weekend in engaging with passengers, explaining the importance of preventing the spread of the virus and encouraging people to wear face coverings.

“We are confident that those who need to use the railway will act responsibly and will want to play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirements.”