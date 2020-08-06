Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Aug 2020

Transport for Wales and British Transport Police reinforce ‘essential travel only’ advice

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Ahead of the good weather this weekend, Transport for Wales and British Transport Police are reinforcing their travel safer message, urging people to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

TfW says that with limited capacity due to social distancing measures, they are sending out a clear message that “public transport remains to maintain safe space for key workers.”

TfW have “seen a significant rise” in people using the service for recreational activities especially at coastal destinations during good weather and “in partnership with BTP would like the public to adhere to the rules.” the train operator said.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales Rail Services Safety and Assurance Director said:


“The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and we’re asking everyone to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

“Our capacity has been massively reduced due to social distancing measures and we must maintain safe space for those key workers using our services.”

Andy Morgan, BTP Superintendent added:

“Our officers continue to support rail staff this weekend in engaging with passengers, explaining the importance of preventing the spread of the virus and encouraging people to wear face coverings.

“We are confident that those who need to use the railway will act responsibly and will want to play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirements.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Labour candidate trade blows with North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner over near £1 million annual office costs

News

Police launch appeal for witnesses after person robbed in Connah’s Quay street

News

Police looking for 30-year-old man with links to North Wales wanted for a ‘domestic related incident’

News

Approval of large extension to Mold primary school will help towards million Welsh speakers target, senior councillor claims

News

Magic mushrooms could avert looming mental health crisis, says North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones

News

North Wales care firm issued widow with “cease and desist” solicitor’s letter after raising concerns over husband’s treatment

Wrexham

Welsh Government’s ‘Clean Air Plan’ is a huge step forward say Friends of the Earth Cymru

News

Flint Coastguard scrambled to assist with injured woman on Prestatyn Beach

News

Not too late for UK government to save Airbus jobs says Labour Leader Keir Starmer ahead of visit to Broughton

News





Read 558,057 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn