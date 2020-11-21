Updated: A55 westbound at Bodelwyddan back open

Update: All lanes back open on A55 westbound at Bodelwyddan

**Update 10:53**#A55 Westbound J27 St Asaph – Now Opened. J25 Bodelwydden Westbound – Remains Closed. https://t.co/IWvvDO7pq2 — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) November 21, 2020

Earlier report: A section of the westbound A55 from St Asaph is currently closed and a diversion has set up due to two flooding incidents.

The roads agency tweeted: “Due to police advise we have now CLOSED #A55 Westbound J27 St Asaph due to the flooding. Diversion route :- Leave #A55 at J27 St Asaph Re join carriageway at J24 Abergele.”

The initial closure had been put in place at J25 Bodelwyddan Westbound On Slip, due to flooding from burst water pipe, that has now been extended to J25.