Town and Community councillors share their visions for Wales with Delyn AM

Published: Saturday, Jul 13th, 2019
Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, invited community leaders to share their visions of devolution in Wales for the next two decades.

Members of town and community councils attended the latest in a series of public engagement events set up by Hannah Blythyn AM to coincide with the 20th anniversary of devolution in Wales this year.

20:20 Your Voice Your Vision allows residents of all ages to contribute in the discussion on how Wales should move forward with devolution and the impact of devolved government since the Assembly was formed in 1999.

Community leaders from across Delyn discussed the issues they feel will shape the next 20 years of devolution in Wales and their own personal priorities with their Assembly Member – including transport and infrastructure, fairer funding for Wales and the NHS.

Hannah Blythyn AM said: “I believe devolution has made a difference to our communities – I wouldn’t be an Assembly Member if I didn’t – but I know all too well the distance and feeling of disconnect between our corner of the country and Cardiff Bay.

“I’m keen to better connect people in our area with the Assembly and to shape the agenda going forward, so I was pleased to welcome representatives from across Delyn to share their views on the Wales they want to see in the years ahead.”

The event, held at Flint Town Hall on Thursday July 4, was supported by the National Assembly for Wales Outreach Team.

Cllr Norma Davies, Flint town councillor and current mayor, attended the “informative and educational” event and said some good ideas had been raised.

She said: “The group had plenty of time for debate and some good ideas were raised.

“We were all in favour of more similar outreach events as the link with the National Assembly for Wales is maintained in the North.

“I feel it is valuable that regular contact and debate is facilitated as all political affiliations are important to maintain a healthy political environment in Wales.”

