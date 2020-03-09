Total number of COVID19 cases rises to six in Wales

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that two further patients in Wales have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID -19).

The first patient is resident in the Neath Port Talbot local authority area, and has recently returned from Southern Italy.

The second patient is resident in the Newport local authority area, and has recently returned from Northern Italy.

Both patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings.

Dr Atherton said:

“I can confirm that two additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to six.

“Both individuals are being managed in clinically appropriate settings. All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individuals will be released.

For the latest information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) please check the Public Health Wales website.