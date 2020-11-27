Today marks the ninth year since Gary Speed tragically died

Nine years ago today (November 27 – 2011 ) the football world was left stunned at the news Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

Gary played for Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He went on to be Wales’ most capped outfield player as well as Captain and Manager of the national Welsh Team.

Gary was 42 years old when he passed away, he made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.





Tributes have been paid to Gary on social media:

Today marks nine years since the tragic passing of Gary Speed. We'll never forget you, Speedo. 🖤🤍 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OckzCD7rkZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ Gary Speed ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cymru vs Costa Rica – 20 May 1990 Gary came off the bench to replace Paul Bodin in the 75th minute for the first of his 85 caps. Cofio am Byth. Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VWCZNDxBPO — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 27, 2020

Gary Speed.. 9 years today, gone but not forgotten. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fy9m0yKqmS — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) November 27, 2020