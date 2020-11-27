Deeside.com > News

Today marks the ninth year since Gary Speed tragically died

Nine years ago today (November 27 – 2011 ) the football world was left stunned at the news Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

Gary played for Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He went on to be Wales’ most capped outfield player as well as Captain and Manager of the national Welsh Team.

Gary was 42 years old when he passed away, he made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.


Tributes have been paid to Gary on social media:



