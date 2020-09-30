Tighter coronavirus restrictions set to come into force tomorrow evening – FAQ’s

The new measures will come into force in Flintshire at 6pm on Thursday 1 October, to protect people’s health and control the spread of coronavirus.

The move follows a sharp increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Flintshire County Council area.

The new restrictions will also apply to everyone living in Denbighshire, Conwy and Wrexham.

Key information:

-people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Flintshire County Council area without a reasonable excuse

-people will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household (sometimes called a “bubble”)

-this means meeting indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) is not allowed at the moment, unless you have a good reason, such as providing care to a vulnerable person

The restrictions will be in addition to the rules that apply everywhere in Wales, including:





-All licensed premises must stop selling alcohol at 10pm.

-Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas – as is the case across Wales.

The Welsh Government met with local authorities, health boards and police across North Wales today (29 September) to discuss the situation across the region, and what measures could be taken to prevent the further spread of the virus and how to protect people’s health.

The local restrictions will not be introduced in Anglesey or Gwynedd at this stage, where cases are lower.

The new local restrictions will be kept under regular review. They will be enforced by local authorities and by the police.

Shops, restaurants, pubs and cinemas will remain open. However under the measures you would not be able to visit them with anyone outside of your household.

The new restrictions are being introduced following “a rapid increase” in the number of confirmed cases in coronavirus, which have been linked to people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and returning from summer holidays overseas.

Speaking last night, the Health Minister said: “Unfortunately, we have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in four north Wales local authority areas – in Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham and Conwy. These are largely linked to people socialising indoors and are the pattern of transmission similar to what we have seen in South Wales.

“We have worked closely with local authority leaders and the police in North Wales and we all agree about the need to take swift action to control and the spread of the virus.

“Large parts of Wales will now be subject to local restrictions but I want to be clear – this is not a national lockdown. These are a series of local restrictions to respond to rises in cases in individual areas.

“It’s always difficult to make the decision to impose restrictions but we hope that these measures will make a positive difference – just as we have seen in Caerphilly and Newport, where local residents have pulled together and followed the rules.

“It is important we all work together and support each other. This isn’t just about protecting ourselves, it’s about protecting each other.”

The new local restrictions will be reviewed every seven days. They will be enforced by local authorities and by the police.

Welsh Government Frequently Asked Questions

The Welsh Government have published a FAQ on its website on what the new restrictions mean for people living in the local lockdown areas. Answers to some of the most commonly asked questions we’ve received since the announcement are below:-

Can I visit members of my family or close friends who live outside the Wrexham County Borough Council area?

Generally speaking, no. However if you need to, you can leave the area to provide care for, or to help someone who needs it, such as an older person, a child or a vulnerable adult. But you should consider whether there are alternative sources of support available and it is strongly recommended that you do not visit more than one person outside the area. You can also leave the area to visit someone on compassionate grounds if necessary.

In considering whether there is a need to travel outside the area, please keep in mind that the purpose of the new restrictions is to prevent the transmission of the virus, including to those we care about – both within the area and outside it. People will need to make judgements for themselves about what is reasonable, in line with that overarching principle.

Can I continue with my extended household (or “bubble”) with other households?

No – not even if that household is also within the Wrexham County Borough Council area. Gatherings with members of any other household can take place outdoors only.

I share parental responsibility for my child, can they visit the other person with parental responsibility, wherever they live?

Yes. You can continue existing arrangements for access and contact if you share parental responsibility for your child with another person, including leaving the local area if needed. Please ensure you follow the guidance on frequent handwashing and do not place others at risk if you or a member of your household is self-isolating.

If however you have coronavirus symptoms, live in the same house as or are an identified contact of someone with symptoms, you should stay at home and children shouldn’t visit.

I am a grandparent and provide informal childcare for my grandchildren. Can I carry on doing this?

Yes, but this form of childcare should only be used when no other methods are available. Adults should not go inside any households other than their own. Where children are being cared for in households other than their own it will be important to ensure they are regularly washing their hands and that wider guidance on managing the virus is followed. Children should not be cared for outside their home if they are ill, or by anyone who is ill.

Can I still see people outdoors?

Yes, up to a maximum of 30 people can meet outdoors but for the time being they will need to be people who also live in the Wrexham County Borough Council area. You should continue to socially distance from people outside your household.

Can I meet people in my garden?

Yes. Visitors can also go through the house to reach the garden if needed. Only people who live within the Wrexham County Borough Council area should visit your garden for the time being. Also, please think carefully about whether visits should take place. If anyone has symptoms of coronavirus, visits should not take place.

Can I carry out building or repair work in someone’s home?

Yes. Work carried out in people’s homes, for example by tradespeople, can continue. Our advice, however, is that both the tradesperson and household members should be well and have no symptoms of coronavirus.

Please see the self-isolation guidance for more information. Like other businesses, tradespeople must take all reasonable measures to ensure that 2m distancing is maintained at all times when working in other people’s households and should follow the advice in our social distancing guidance.

More: https://gov.wales/flintshire-county-council-lockdown-frequently-asked-questions