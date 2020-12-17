Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Dec 2020

Three attempts to land an Airbus Beluga last night after crew report “issue” with transporter while in flight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An Airbus Beluga was spotted circling over Flintshire and Cheshire last night as it made several failed attempts to land at Broughton.

Beluga number 5 was flying in from Toulouse just before 6pm when it was seen approaching Hawarden airfield preparing to land.

The transporter descended to around 2,700 but abandoned the landing, the plane flew past the runway and looped low over Aston Hill and back towards Chester.

The pilot attempted a second landing following the same line of flight, again looping low over Aston Hill.


The plane finally landed on the third attempted.

An Airbus spokesperson told Deeside.com:

“On approach to Hawarden Aerodrome, the crew of Beluga Tango Foxtrot (No. 5) reported an issue with the aircraft.”

“After assessing the situation the pilot determined the aircraft could land safely and the plane touched down safely at 18:08hrs.”

Beluga 5 remained at Broughton overnight.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Lidl recalls Red Hen Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops due to contamination with salmonella

News

New rules on how many people can meet up and ‘bubble’ over Christmas in Wales and put into law

News

North Wales health board gears up for an influx of vaccine doses in the New Year

News

Area of diseased larch trees equivalent to 10 rugby fields set to be felled in Moel Famau forest

News

Three pillar approach to replace exams for GCSE and AS/A Level students in 2021

News

Alert Level 4: Non-essential retail, gyms, hair salons and all hospitality premises to close in Wales

News

First Minister says Wales will move to Alert Level 4

News

Nearly 8,000 receive Covid-19 vaccine in Wales as Deeside Rainbow Hospital gears up to become vaccine centre

News

Work begins on multi-million pound Flintshire school upgrade

News





Read 573,660 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn