Three arrested in Deeside after ‘high value’ theft in Prestatyn

Published: Wednesday, Feb 27th, 2019
Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit have arrested three men following the theft of a large number of ‘high value’ sunglasses.

The theft is alleged to have happened in Prestayn.

Armed Response Vehicles stopped a red Citroen by Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Estate and recovered the sunglasses, three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.



