Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 26th Oct

Third Beluga XL to touch down at Hawarden for first time

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Beluga XL 3 landed at 12.38, strong winds hampered initial landing.


First report: The latest Airbus BelugaXL to be built has landed at Hawarden airfield this afternoon marking the transporters ‘entry into service’ flight.

Beluga XL three is scheduled to land just 12pm having taken off from Toulouse at 9.43am.

Airbus is building six of the XL transporters which will eventually replace the now 20-year-old Beluga ST fleet.

At 63 metres long and 8 metres wide, the BelugaXL has the largest cargo bay cross-section  of all existing cargo aircraft worldwide. The BelugaXL can carry two A350 XWB wings compared to the BelugaST, which can only carry one.

With a maximum payload of 51 tonnes,  the BelugaXL has a range of 4,000km (2200nm).

The BelugaXL is based on an A330-200 Freighter, enabling the re-use of existing components and equipment and is powered by Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines. The lowered cockpit, the cargo bay structure and the rear-end and tail were newly developed jointly with partners, giving the aircraft its distinctive look.

XL first made its debut in Deeside on Valentine’s day last year.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Confusion as Tesco tells shopper they can’t sell sanitary pads in Wales

News

Flintshire Village shop boosts community spirit and brings generations together in lockdown

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner looking for custody watchdogs to police the police

News

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on A494 at Aston Hill

News

Flintshire actor Jonathan Pryce wins Bafta Cymru ‘best actor’ award for his role in the Two Popes

News

Over £220,000 donated to purchase vital equipment at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

News

Flintshire trained detection dogs off to Far East to join battle against live animal smuggling

News

Operation Twilight – don’t let your home be the one that stands out!

News

Welsh Govt to review “clarity” around policy on non essential item sales with supermarkets – no U-Turn likely

News





Read 637,344 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn