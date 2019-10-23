Theatre Company “Consider Themselves At Home” As They Stage Popular Musical at Mold Theatre

Following on from the success of their previous productions at Theatr Clwyd, community theatre company The Dee & Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society are preparing to transport theatre audiences to Dickensian London next week.

The group is set to stage a production of the smash hit West End Musical “Oliver!” at the Mold theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens classic novel Oliver Twist, it tells the story of Fagin, the leader of gang of child pickpockets and thieves who befriend the orphaned boy Oliver Twist.

With music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, the musical – which features songs including Consider Yourself, I’d Do Anything, Food Glorious Food, As Long as He Needs Me – was originally staged in 1960 with the legendary Ron Moody creating the role of Fagan.

Stepping in to Ron Moody’s shoes and making the role his own for this production is Joel Merry who has previously appeared with the Dee & Alyn as Guy Masterson in their production of “Guys and Dolls. Joining Joel as Fagin’s cheeky sidekick is Runcorn based Callum Eaves who is making his debut on the Theatr Clwyd stage.

Oliver will be played by Ethan Roberts who melted hearts at Theatr Clwyd last year as Benji in Tip Top Productions staging of “Priscilla, Queen of The Desert – The Musical”.

The cast also includes Kalyleigh Strong as “tart with a heart” Nancy who also previously appeared in Guys and Dolls alongside Joel Merry and veteran actor Rob Tolefree as Mr Bumble, Rob was most recently seen on stage at Theatr Clwyd as Alfred P Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” for Tip Top Productions.

The show, musically directed by Stephen Roberts will be co-directed by Ruth Roberts and Joni Rusling who said “We can’t wait to bring Oliver! to the stage at Theatr Clwyd, our cast and crew have worked so hard in rehearsals and we know our audiences are in for a real treat as we stage what is regarded as one of the UK’s best loved Musicals.”

Full details of “Oliver!” can be found online at https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/whats-on/oliver-2/ where tickets can also be booked online. Alternatively contact the Box office on 01352 344101.

Oliver – Anthony Hopkins Theatre, Theatr Clwyd – from Wednesday 30th October to Saturday 2nd November at 7.30pm with a Matinee performance at 2,30pm on Saturday 2nd November.