Theatre Clwyd production scoops major award at Sunday’s Olivier’s

A Theatre Clwyd production scooped a top prize at the star-studded Olivier Awards on Sunday evening.

The Mold based theatre won the award for best new comedy at the event hosted by Jason Manford at Royal Albert Hall

The Oliviers are presented annually to recognise excellence in professional theatre.

Home I’m Darling was also nominated for four other awards;

Katherine Parkinson, playing the lead role of Nora, was nominated for Best Actress and Susan Brown, playing her mother Sylvia, for Best Supporting Actress, designer Anna Fleischle was nominated for Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.