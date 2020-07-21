Theatr Clwyd’s 2020 panto Beauty and the Beast postponed due to Covid 19

Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director, Tamara Harvey has said she is ‘gutted’ following the announcement that the Mold based theatre is postponing this year’s pantomime.

The production of Beauty and the Beast was due to run from November 20 to January 16.

Due to the continued impact throughout the theatre industry of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team at Theatr Clwyd have taken the decision to cancel the pantomime.

Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director, Tamara Harvey said: “We kept hoping and believing that we would find a way to do panto this year – Christian Patterson has written a brilliant script, together with Akintayo Akinbode and Kay Magson we’ve assembled an amazing cast.





Adrian Gee has designed a beautiful set and costumes, and our teams who make the show right here in Flintshire are deep in the process of planning the show.

We’re gutted that we’ve had to take the decision to postpone but we will find other ways to share some festive magic this year and we can’t wait to bring Beauty and the Beast to life next Christmas.”

Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford said: “The theatre’s extended closure has made this year financially tough.

To ensure our survival, we can’t afford to take any risks that might jeopardise our long-term future, the work we do with our communities, and pantomimes in the years to come.

To commit to the size and costs of producing and running a large-scale show like our panto, which would be vulnerable to a 14 day shutdown should anyone in the company display symptoms, mean it is simply not viable nor responsible to take that risk financially.

With currently no insurance available for theatres, we cannot jeopardise our future, or that of the 140 employees whose livelihoods we are responsible for.”

The theatre will now stage Beauty and the Beast in 2021/22.

“Over the coming weeks the theatre’s team will get in touch with audiences to organise exchanges and refunds.

The theatre is asking those with tickets to wait to be contacted by the box office whilst they’re operating with a smaller team during this challenging time.” A spokesperson said.