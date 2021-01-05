Theatr Clwyd to leave Flintshire County Council control after 44 years and become independent trust

Theatr Clwyd will switch towards becoming an independent trust on 1 April 2021 after organisational change at Flintshire County Council.

The move will see Theatr Clwyd’s 44 years as a department of the Local Authority end but allow them to align with other UK theatres and establish themselves as a charitable trust.

It will also provide them with greater control of funding agreements allowing for long-term planning and the ability to create processes and structures specific to theatre operations.

Flintshire County Council will no longer be able to impose on the theatre’s infrastructure but can continue to fund services including the delivery of cultural work, music service, and wider community wellbeing as well as resilience work.





Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, today said: “This is a truly positive announcement following on from 18 months of detailed discussions and negotiations – a change that will enhance our long-standing partnership with Flintshire County Council.

“This will allow Theatr Clwyd to be more agile and efficient as a business, whilst sharing risk with our Local Authority to ensure we remain a major employer in the area, continue to deliver the highest standard of cultural product, and increase the valuable work within our local communities.”

Colin Everett, CEO of Flintshire County Council, added: “This move to a new body will protect the theatre and its future during such uncertain times. The commitment of the Council to continue to fund and support the theatre is absolute. We will stay close to each other and the theatre will continue to provide great community benefit for the local area.”

Since 1976, Theatr Clwyd has created theatrical work in Flintshire and is one of four theatres in the UK to build sets and props, make costumes and paint scenery in-house.

They also host an artist development programme, trainee technicians’ scheme and an eighteen-month traineeship to develop future artistic directors as well as working with the local community with award-winning community engagement projects such as ‘Justice In A Day’.

This move comes as Theatr Clwyd has completed the public consultation period for a major Capital Redevelopment Project reimagining the theatre’s public spaces and create a greener, more efficient and sustainable building.