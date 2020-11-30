Theatr Clwyd performer raises over £1250 for creative freelancers in 30-day Moel Famau challenge

A Theatr Clwyd performer’s 30-day Moel Famau walking challenge fundraising for creative freelancers hit by COVID-19 has ended today, 30 November.

Karen Campbell, a performer since the late seventies, started at the beginning of the month for those who have “lost livelihoods, their income, their hopes and dreams.”

With the journey said to have totalled over a hundred miles, almost four marathons, Karen is both glad and disappointed for it to be all over.

Speaking with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast this morning before her final walk, Karen said: “When I started it I thought it was going to be a breeze.





“The first couple of days I ran up and down, but I learned it’s the tortoise and the hare – so, I’ve become the tortoise and then a bit slower!

“I learnt my lesson pretty quickly, but it’s been amazing – it’s like a journey of life.

“I’ve had ups and downs, good days, bad days, but there have been people with me a lot of the time which has helped tremendously – it’s been great.”

CONGRATULATIONS to the amazing legend @kickboxingkaren who today completed her month of walking up Moel Famau in support of our #HelpingHandAppeal raising over £1250!!! P.S. You can still donate here!https://t.co/TRIy4xC2df pic.twitter.com/8LxQgFu5RZ — Theatr Clwyd (@ClwydTweets) November 30, 2020

Venues in Wales were forced to shut during the first lockdown back in March with those freelancing for the likes of Theatr Clwyd impacted financially.

Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, Liam Evans-Ford, publicly stated over a fortnight ago they had not been given any reason whatsoever by the Welsh Government as to why they could not re-open for live, physically-distanced performances.

After the firebreak lockdown, venues such as bars, restaurants and pubs were allowed to re-open as well as cinemas such as the one at Theatr Clwyd itself.

The ‘Helping Hand Appeal’, a series of micro bursaries worth £560 for freelancers, was subsequently initiated due to lost income in the theatre sector and is what Karen was fundraising for in her Moel Famau challenge.

She told the BBC: “There have been micro bursaries from donations from the public, but that stopped in October.

“I actually had a dream one night and it said about going up and down Moel Famau for the 30 days in November, and the money to go towards these freelancers and micro bursaries of £560 each.

“I just thought, absolutely – emailed them straightaway and said I think these people have lost everything. They’ve lost their livelihoods, they’ve lost their income, and they’re not really helped by the government.

“I just thought – if I can help, I’m going to help them, this is what I’m doing!”

Karen has now raised over £1250 as well as Gift Aid donations.

To donate, visit https://www.theatrclwyd.com/give/karens-moel-famau-challenge.

By Jordan Adams