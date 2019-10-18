The Flintshire pub nominated for Parliament Pub of the Year competition

Delyn MP David Hanson popped along to the The Crown Inn, Lixwm today to congratulate them on being nominated by constituents for the Parliament Pub of the Year competition.

The Parliamentary Pub of the year competition is in its first year and will give 650 MPs the opportunity to nominate a pub to be recognised as the Parliamentary Pub of the Year.

The main criteria for nomination is a pub that is great at what they do. This can include the range of beer or food provided, the dedication to serving the local community or a specialism in music or sports.

The Crown Inn will now have to produce a short video to sell why it should win the competition for 2019.

The pub in Lixwm was nominated due to its dedication to the local community and ability to support local groups in organising events and acting as a hub of the village.

Anthony (Tony) Griffiths, from The Crown Inn said:

“I’m pleased our pub has been nominated after four years of hard work by the team here in Lixwm. The Crown is the hub of the village and suits most needs, ranging from good home cooked food, great ales and it is a great place to meet.”

David Hanson MP said:

“It was a real pleasure to nominate The Crown Inn, Lixwm, as it a pub that has secured the heart of the community and acts as a real hub for all activities. The Crown Inn received the most number of nominations by Delyn constituents showing that it is really valued as a community asset.

“We should not forget that our pubs are not just places to enjoy a meal or a drink. They are important cornerstones of the town or village in which they nestle. Owners of pubs are important as they ensure that everyone in a community has someone looking out for them and provide them with a welcoming place for everyone to socialise.

“Lixwm is a hidden gem of a village in Delyn. It has a strong community spirit and is a place that represents the best of our constituency. I wish The Crown Inn all the best in the competition and know that the judges will be impressed by their ability to nurture the local community.”