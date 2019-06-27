News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Entertainer is coming to Broughton

Published: Thursday, Jun 27th, 2019
Share:

The Entertainer, the family-owned high street toy retailer – has announced it will be opening a new store at Broughton Shopping Park.

The new store will occupy the unit left vacant following the closure of Poundworld.

A “Grand Opening Event” will take place on Saturday August 24

Andrew Milner-Walker, head of property at The Entertainer, said: “We are delighted to have found a great location in Broughton Shopping Park.

We are looking forward to adding an exciting new toy shop to the complex and welcoming locals down to our Grand Opening Event which will take place on Saturday 24 August where visitors can check out our range of the latest toys and games.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Ewloe Snooker pro Gareth Allen reaches for the skies with Airbus

Fines for Mold dog walkers rescinded due to lack of signage

Campaign to raise the profile of councillors to be developed to improve diversity

Broken down vehicle on A494 westbound at Aston Hill causing delays

Fire crews across North Wales attended almost double the number of open air fires thank previous year

End of an era as Chester Zoo announces ‘final call’ for its monorail

Housing plans for fire hit Shotton social club site unanimously approved

Search launched to find young people in Deeside to help draw up a new plan for policing North Wales

Buckley earmarked for indoor tennis centre as LTA announces £125m investment in 96 new venues across the UK


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn