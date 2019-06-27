The Entertainer is coming to Broughton

The Entertainer, the family-owned high street toy retailer – has announced it will be opening a new store at Broughton Shopping Park.

The new store will occupy the unit left vacant following the closure of Poundworld.

A “Grand Opening Event” will take place on Saturday August 24

Andrew Milner-Walker, head of property at The Entertainer, said: “We are delighted to have found a great location in Broughton Shopping Park.

We are looking forward to adding an exciting new toy shop to the complex and welcoming locals down to our Grand Opening Event which will take place on Saturday 24 August where visitors can check out our range of the latest toys and games.”