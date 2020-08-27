Stunning film created using video gaming software brings historic Connah’s Quay docks to life

A stunning computer-generated short film visualising the port of Connah’s Quay has been released as part of a National Lottery funded project.

The video, created using video game software depicts the docks at Connah’s Quay during their bustling heyday at the turn of the 20th century.

The animated film was created by historical illustrator Martin Moss and was commissioned by the Heritage Lottery funded “Putting the Quay back into Connah’s Quay” project.

Martin’s previous work includes a number of films showcasing the evolution of Flint Town and Castle over the past 700 years and video visualising a Spitfire training over Talacre Beach during World War 2.





Martin from Chester previously told Deeside.com, “My videos and artwork are produced using software designed for video game development.

“I have found the software perfect for building and visualise Historic locations and items for short films and still artwork.”

The four-minute CGI video pans across a busy Connah’s Quay port showcasing the boatyards and ships they put to sail.

The video also shows a mass of railway sidings vital for bringing cargo to the docks.

Buckley railway line ran to the dock and helped link it to the Mold-Wrexham line from which goods were transported across the region and then put to sea and exported around the world.

Heritage consultant Lorna Jenner worked on the project, she told Deeside.com.

“It’s the final part of the ‘Putting the Quay back into Connah’s Quay’ project that was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The primary aim of that project was to reconnect the town with its maritime heritage and make people more aware of the important role that the port of Connah’s Quay played in the local area at the turn of the 20th century.”

Lorna added: “I think this film is the ‘icing on the cake’ for that project as it really brings the bustling docks to life and the online format means that it will be available to a wide audience.

Martin Moss of Dextravisual is very talented and meticulously works from old photos and maps to model the details.

However, the film wouldn’t have been possible without the help of local historians John Coppack and Paul Davies who provided much of the reference material.”

Martin is currently working on a film for Buckley in its industrial heyday.

For more examples of Martin’s work, look at his website https://www. dextravisual.com/ or his YouTube channel.