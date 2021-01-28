Storyhouse programme awarded more than £400k in funds

The Westminster Foundation has awarded more than £400k to Storyhouse’s Young Leaders Programme in a commitment to span 5 years.

The programme provides young people, including those who conventionally face barriers to employment, with work experience and a range of employability skills in the creative industries.

The Duke of Westminster, Chair of the Westminster Foundation, recently joined a virtual meeting with some of Storyhouse’s young leaders.

He said: “Young people have been hit hard by the pandemic, as opportunities previously open to them have quickly disappeared. So, it’s vital that initiatives like Storyhouse’s Young Leadership Programme continue running, to give young people the best chance of success as they enter the workforce.





“Storyhouse is not only a hugely respected part of the Chester community, but a national example in delivering public service. I’m incredibly proud that the Westminster Foundation is providing this long-term support to them.”

Kate Mylchreest, Head of Development for Storyhouse, said: “We are delighted to receive this support from the Westminster Foundation. Its impact on individuals will be truly life changing.

“The Young Leaders programme works with young people who are often the hardest to reach, young people who fall between the cracks. We’ve seen some of the brightest talent emerge from this programme, and we’re thrilled to be furnished with the funding to continue the work.”

The Young Leaders programme helps 14-25 year olds develop transferable job skills and raise aspirations through structured volunteering and leadership training at Storyhouse.

Projects have included designing, marketing, and delivering events such as Harry Potter Book Day in Storyhouse’s Children’s Library and the nationwide Fun Palaces weekend.

As well as funding the Young Leaders programme, Storyhouse will use the funds to bring in a new position – the Young Storyhouse Officer.

Their job will be to support the Young Leaders’ transition from the course into either gaining employment or entering further education with help on CVs or interview prepping.

To find out more about the Young Leaders course go to storyhouse.com/young-storyhouse.