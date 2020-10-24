Storyhouse Chester FC stadium drive-in cinema will now go ahead after ‘toilet-gate’ problem solved with portaloos

Bosses at Chester’s Storyhouse have said their Halloween Drive-in cinema event in the car park of Chester FC’s Stadium will go ahead after all.

Earlier this week they said they were looking for a new venue for the drive-in cinema due to what they described as ‘toilet-gate.’

Chester FC’s home ground is partly in England and Wales and the border with Flintshire runs through the middle of the stadium car park.

The theatre company has already had to refund customers who live in Wales as they are now banned from leaving where they live under lockdown rules.





People living in England are banned from coming into Wales meaning and the loos at the stadium are in the Welsh area.

People straying into the wrong bit of the car park to would mean North Wales Police would have to act.

Storyhouse has now sourced some portaloos so customers can “have a wee without breaking the law”.

They posted an update on social media on Friday, it said:

“Thank you so much for the support (and puns) over the last few days as we have tackled one of the more strange and surprising problems of lockdown, toilet-gate!”

“We are as determined as ever to bring some much-needed joy and would be devastated to cancel and disappoint our bookers. So we now have a plan.”

“We will stay at Deva Stadium, but have reduced the capacity so we can comfortably fit all cars on the English side of the border and can manage entry and exit carefully.”

“We will also be providing portaloos so customers can have a wee without breaking the law!”

“Sadly, we will have to cancel our hot dogs as we’ll no longer be able to provide these on-site, however, you are still welcome of course to bring your own food and drink with you. You can still buy our amazing Retro Sweet Boxes if you fancy a treat.”

“For most bookers, this means everything is going ahead for you as planned. For some bookers, this means some disruption to your event. All bookers have been contacted by email.”