Posted: Fri 2nd Oct 2020

Updated: Fri 2nd Oct

Storm Alex: Met Office upgrades Flintshire rain warning to Amber

A fresh weather warning has been issued for severe rain in Flintshire on Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow weather warning had initially been issued for Flintshire and the rest of North Wales this weekend with heavy rain on the forecast.

The Met Office has now upgraded the warning to Amber which come into play at 12pm on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday.

Here is what the Met Office has said:


“A band of rain will become slow moving and heavy across Wales, the West Midlands and into southwest England.

This is likely to bring flooding and some disruption to travel. Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 70-90 mm expected over higher ground of Wales and southwest England as well as the potential for over 120 mm in some of the most exposed high ground of Snowdonia and Exmoor.

The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and drier during unsettled spells of weather.”

What to expect

  • Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
  • Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
  • Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

 

 



