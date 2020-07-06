Stay Local restriction and five-mile guidance ends today – First Minister asks people to visit Wales safely

First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged people visiting the countryside, beaches and beauty spots to do so safely.

Anyway, from today outdoor visitor attractions can now open, its a move which paves a way for the tourism sector to begin re-opening from 11 July.

The Welsh Tories dubbed the five-mile advice the “cruel rule” and said it “unnecessary, undermined people’s mental health and personal relationships, and made the reopening of many businesses unviable.”

Advice offered by the Welsh Government was to stay within five miles of their home, but that bit wasn’t a legal requirement.

Those restrictions were eased slightly at the end of May allowing people more freedom to travel as long as they ‘“stay local”

At the start of lockdown on March 23, people in Wales were required to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

The ‘stay local’ rule and advice asking people not to travel more than five-miles ends today.