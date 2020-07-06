Stay Local restriction and five-mile guidance ends today – First Minister asks people to visit Wales safely
|From today people can now travel in Wales and into Wales without any restrictions.
The ‘stay local’ rule and advice asking people not to travel more than five-miles ends today.
At the start of lockdown on March 23, people in Wales were required to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.
Those restrictions were eased slightly at the end of May allowing people more freedom to travel as long as they ‘“stay local”
Advice offered by the Welsh Government was to stay within five miles of their home, but that bit wasn’t a legal requirement.
The Welsh Tories dubbed the five-mile advice the “cruel rule” and said it “unnecessary, undermined people’s mental health and personal relationships, and made the reopening of many businesses unviable.”
Anyway, from today outdoor visitor attractions can now open, its a move which paves a way for the tourism sector to begin re-opening from 11 July.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged people visiting the countryside, beaches and beauty spots to do so safely.
|The Welsh Government has been working with local authorities, national parks, Natural Resources Wales and other landowners to ensure Wales’ wonderful outdoors are ready to welcome visitors.
This includes new guidance about public toilets, focusing on hygiene, social distancing, signage and queuing.
Not all public toilets, however, will be safe to re-open so people are being advised to check in advance what facilities will be open.
The countryside code has also been revised in light of the coronavirus pandemic and visitors to the countryside are now asked to:
Respect other people
Protect the natural environment
Enjoy the outdoors
