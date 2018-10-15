State of the art learning space welcomes first classes at university

A state of the art learning space at Wrexham Glyndŵr University has welcomed its first classes after a £200,000 investment.

The improved facilities are the latest development in Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s Campus 2025 Campus renewal programme, which is designed to improve the student experience at the university and provide stimulating cutting-edge facilities.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Director of Operations, Lynda Powell, said: “It has been great to start the Autumn term with the first classes in these new facilities.

“They have been designed to create an attractive –and interactive – learning environment. The initial feedback from students shows they’re already having a positive impact.”

The teaching room – equipped with a range of high-end IT infrastructure and technology – has been designed as a Student Centred Active Learning Environment (or SCALE-UP) classroom, where academics interact with students in small groups and technology is used to enhance learning.

Among the first to use it was Education lecturer Julian Ayres, who taught a class of PGCE Post-compulsory Education students.

He said: “The SCALE-UP classroom really did help make learning natural and easy for the students.

“It was fantastic to see how the space helped the entire group work so well together and engage with the tasks they were set.

“I’m sure that this is an investment which will be paying off for students for a long time to come.”

The new classroom follows other upgrades to Glyndŵr’s Plas Coch campus – with further improvements set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Lynda added: “Campus 2025 is all about improving the facilities we offer to students.

“In the past eighteen months, we’ve seen a range of improvements at Glyndŵr, including the opening of our social learning space The Study, new sound and light equipment in the William Aston Hall in partnership with VMS Live, and upgraded catering facilities.