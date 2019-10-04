State Of Nature Report – Wales’ wildlife continues to decline

Wales’ wildlife continues to decline according to the State of Nature 2019 report, with the latest findings showing that one in six species in Wales are at risk of extinction.

Since scientific monitoring began in the 1970s, there’s been a 13% decline in average abundance across wildlife studied across the UK.

The report reveals that of the 3,902 species assessed in Wales, 73 have been lost already, with birds like turtle doves and corn buntings now gone from Wales’ skies.

A further 666 species are threatened with extinction in Wales.

Numbers of butterflies have fallen by 52% since 1976

The numbers of species that require more specialised habitats, such as the high brown fritillary and grayling, have declined by more than three quarters.

[Photo:midwalesredsquirrels.org]

Wales’ land mammals also fare badly with more than 30% of species at risk of disappearing altogether.

Iconic species like red squirrels and water voles, which were once widespread in Wales, are now restricted to a few sites and under real threat of extinction.

To reduce the impact we are having on our wildlife, and to help struggling species, we need to understand what’s causing these declines.

The evidence from the last 50 years follows a similar pattern to the global picture.

Changes in the way we manage our land and the ongoing effects of climate change are having the biggest impacts on nature in Wales.

Pollution is also a major issue, whilst emissions of many pollutants have been reduced dramatically in recent decades, pollution continues to have a severe impact on the UK’s sensitive habitats and freshwaters, and new pollutant threats are continuing to emerge.

Daniel Hayhow, lead author on the report, said:

“We know more about the UK’s wildlife than any other country on the planet, and what it is telling us should make us sit up and listen.

We need to respond more urgently across the board if we are to put nature back where it belongs.

Governments and their agencies, businesses, conservation groups and individuals must continue to work together to help restore our land and sea for wildlife and people in a way that is both ambitious and inspiring for future generations”

In this report, we have drawn on the best available data on the UK’s biodiversity, produced by partnerships between conservation charities and organisations, research institutes, UK and national governments, and thousands of dedicated volunteers.

It’s through working together that we can help nature recover but the battle must intensify.”

Sarah Bird, Chester Zoo’s UK Biodiversity Officer, said:

“The State of Nature Report reminds us that rhinos and tigers thousands of miles away aren’t the only species under threat; extinction is happening here in the UK, right now.

Even species that were once common in the UK are disappearing from our national consciousness.

We’re dramatically losing connection with the sights, sounds and smells of nature that we once took for granted.

But the enthusiasm and concern is there.

We see it every day in our visitors and supporters here at Chester Zoo.

New young conservationists, with strong voices and dynamic actions, are standing alongside the conservation leaders of our time.

Wildlife recording by dedicated volunteers is showing us the facts, and successful conservation work is preventing extinction across the UK.”