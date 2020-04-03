St John Cymru steps up front line services in effort to support the fight against Covid-19

Wales’ leading first aid charity has stepped-up front line services to help support the NHS as Wales battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Working with the NHS in St John Cymru is providing vital ambulance support with their highly trained crews facilitating the transferring of patients to and from hospital freeing up ambulances for emergency calls.

Additional support will also soon be deployed as the charity works quickly towards the ‘upskilling’ of its first aid volunteers.

St John Cymru is also preparing for the availability of more people to help support the fight against Covid-19 as the UK Government moves to enable people to take time off work and volunteer their time to help.

James Shaughnessy, St John Cymru director of operations, said: “Since COVID-19 was first identified, we have been working closely with other healthcare organisations including Public Health bodies, the NHS and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to seek regular advice and offer our support in many aspects including emergency and non-emergency care.

“We are committed to helping our NHS partners and will continue to be there to help deliver the care that’s needed.

“We are in a state of national emergency and our services are needed now more than ever.

“Our St John colleagues have been and continue to be truly phenomenal, offering their support and skills to help in the fight against Covid-19,” he added.

Lee Brooks, director of operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “St John Cymru is a trusted partner and we have been working with them already as the support provided during winter has been extended for the coming months.

“We expect to work more closely than ever before as we plan our response to the developing Covid-19 impacts.”