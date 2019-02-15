Sporting legend Colin Jackson installed as new Chancellor at Wrexham Glyndwr University

Colin Jackson was officially installed as Wrexham Glyndwr University’s new Chancellor on Friday.

After formally accepting the post of Chancellor, Mr Jackson – one of Britain’s most-loved athletes – said: “It is a true honour for me to accept the post of Chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University. The prospects of the students and staff are huge and I’m very much looking forward to being part of the future.

“Coming from the world of sport, I’m been very lucky to experience dealing with so many issues and life lessons, including turning failures in successes and staying motivated, committed and focused.”

The ceremony was attended by Wrexham Glyndwr University staff and students as well as local dignitaries and members of the local community. During his speech, Mr Jackson also spoke passionately about ambitious plans for the future of the university and its region.

He said: “We’ve so much to look forward to with the potential growth economically, retaining local talent that the university has created and nurtured and being at the forefront of the regeneration of Wrexham and the community.

“Not forgetting also that as part of Campus 2025, we gain a sporting legacy – a new National Football Development Centre in partnership with the Football Association of Wales. All of this is very exciting and at Wrexham Glyndwr University, it is our desire to see continuing achievement and a bright and prosperous future for everyone.”

Vice Chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University, Maria Hinfelaar said: “We are truly proud and honoured to have Colin as our Chancellor for the next three years.

“We have embraced four values here as part of our vision and strategy – be accessible, supportive, innovative and ambitious – and Colin in many ways epitomises these values. He will be a worthy successor to those who went before him.”

The Chancellor’s role is an ambassadorial one, which will see Colin preside over graduation ceremonies and other on-campus events. He was given an Honorary Fellowship for his services to sport by Wrexham Glyndwr University in 2016.

Colin was born in Cardiff and is one of the finest and most-loved athletes Great Britain has ever produced, winning numerous records and multiple world titles. After retiring from athletics, Colin has seamlessly made the transition into broadcasting, most notably as an integral part of BBC Athletics.