A55 driving condition have improved following earlier snow

Update 2. Traffic Wales has said the tricky driving conditions on the A55 from junction 27 Denbigh through to junction 32 Holywell have improved.

A yellow warning for ice from 4pm in Flintshire is still in place

Update 1. Snow is causing hazardous driving conditions along the A55 from junction 27 Denbigh through to junction 32 Holywell.

Traffic Wales tweeted a picture (below) earlier this morning taken from a traffic camera along the A55 in Rhuallt, said:

“Weather conditions are worsening on the A55 between J27 – J32. Please take care, slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Latest traffic report states:

‘Hazardous driving conditions on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J27 A525 The Roe (St Asaph) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn).’

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather alert for ice, it is active from 4pm today through to 11am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said:

“Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times. Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England.

A small amount of settling snow (1 cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places.”

An aviation weather report for Hawarden Airport published at 11.15am this morning warns of moderate of heavy snowfall forecast between 6pm and 11pm with accumulations of 2cm.