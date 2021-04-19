Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Apr 2021

Updated: Mon 19th Apr

Shotton residents urged to report any signs of drug dealing to police

Members of the community in Shotton are being urged to report any signs of drug dealing to the police.

Officers from the North Flintshire Police Team were recently out and about talking to residents in Shotton asking them about their main concerns in the area.

The top issue identified was drug use and drug dealing in the area.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police teat said: “This was in collaboration with your local councillors and this post is an update in regards to the results of the top issues.”
The top 3 issues identified were:
1) Drug Dealing / Drug use
2) Dog Fouling
3) Litter

The police spokesperson continued: “The top issue is a policing issue and in due course, we will update you on actions we will take to disrupt drug dealing/issues in the community.”


“The 2nd and 3rd issues are council related and we will work together with local authorities and the Council.”

“In relation to drug dealing in Shotton, the more information we have, the more patterns we can identify and action can be taken.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information



