Shotton High Street back open following earlier overturned car incident

Update: Reports say the incident has been cleared.

Earlier report: Chester Road West through Shotton is partially blocked after a car overturned this morning.

The incident happened just after 7.30am on the main road close to the junction with Bridge Street.

North Wales Police has said:

“Road accident in #Shotton on the High Street, affecting Chester Road West. Huge tailback with only one lane open currently. Please avoid the area if possible, and take care on the roads this morning. Thank you for your co-operation.”

Nicola sent us this picture above and said:

“Car just came past as bus driver stopped to argue with another bus driver, we just heard a bang and he had hit the barrier, wheel has come off and he was on his side.”

Nicola also said people at the scene helped the driver out, “think he is OK but road is blocked till they move car.”

Latest traffic report for the area states.

“Reports of partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on B5129 Chester Road West at Bridge Street. Accident happened around 07:35.”

Main Picture: Piotr Swiderski