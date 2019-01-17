Shotton-based Tata Steel starts annual search for young people to join its prestigious apprenticeship scheme

Shotton-based Tata Steel is once again starting its annual search for bright, talented and passionate young people to join its prestigious apprenticeship scheme with opportunities in Engineering, Process Operations and the Laboratory.

The company is seeking out new recruits as part of its strategy to deliver a sustainable future for the steel industry in the UK.

Apprentices at Tata Steel get on-the-job training equipping them with the skills to make a real impact at one of the UK’s largest manufacturers.

Les Dickinson, Apprentice and People Development Manager, said: “At Tata Steel we understand the importance of investing in programmes which allow us to recruit and train the best people for the future success of the business.

“Apprentices are an important part of ensuring we have the essential skills within the organisation which we need for the future.”

The Apprenticeship Programme lasts for three and a half years, to be eligible individuals must have achieved, or be expecting to achieve, at least five GCSEs at grade C / 4 or above including English, maths and a science subject

Les added: “We are looking for individuals who have innovative minds and skills which go beyond just pure academic ability – people who can really help to make a difference to this business.”

To help in the search three open events have been planned to give prospective apprentices the chance to see what a career in industry is all about.

On Thursday 24 January Tata Steel’s training provider TTE LTD, is holding an open evening. For more information visit www.tteltd.co.uk

Then on Saturday 2 February and Saturday 9 February Tata Steel in Shotton is holding its apprentice open days.

For more information and to register for a place please email Lisa.Roberts@tatasteeleurope.com