Shoplifter subject to a criminal behaviour order banned from retail premises in Flint – once he gets out of prison

A man has been banned from entering retail premises in Flint after being convicted of shoplifting.

Officers from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team obtained the five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents 32-year-old Mark Cain from entering shops in two Flint locations.

Cain – who is currently serving a prison sentence – is not to enter any shops within Flint Retail Park, he is also banned from shops on Church Street and Trelawny Square.

As part of the CBO, he must not “use or encourage others to use, foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any public place, including hospitals in England or Wales, or towards any person.” Police have said.

Cain is also banned from entering any retail premises that he has been banned from either verbally or in writing in past.

A police spokesperson said “If you see him breaching (the CBO), pick up the old dog and bone (phone)” and call them on 101.