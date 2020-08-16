Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th Aug 2020

Updated: M53 reopens following earlier serious collision

Update: Accident investigation work has been completed and the carriageways have reopened. 

Previous report: The M53 is closed in southbound between J4 (Clatterbridge, A5137) and J5 (Queensferry, A550) due to a serious collision.

Emergency services are on scene and highways officers are assisting with road closures.

Police have said the collision involved one vehicle at around 9am.


All traffic will be taken off at Junction 4 Southbound.

Diversion details: 

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol and exit the M53 southbound at J4, taking the third exit onto the B5151 southbound. Travel on the B5151 for just under 4 miles, to the junction with the B5133.

Turn left onto the B5133 (Neston Road), then continue for just over 2.5 miles.

At the junction with the A41, turn right onto the A41 (New Chester Road), and continue for a further 0.5 miles, to the junction with the M53 J5. Take the third exit and rejoin the M53 southbound.



