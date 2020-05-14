Senior Flintshire councillor backs sale of council-owned farm in advertised at £1m

A senior councillor has backed the sale of a council-owned farm in Flintshire which was previously advertised at a guide price of £1m.

Hope Hall Farm was originally put on the market towards the end of last year with the lot including 101 acres of land, a house and traditional agricultural buildings.

Buyers interested in the farm near Hope were invited to submit offers to Flintshire Council, which owns the holding, by early December.

On Tuesday, Cllr Billy Mullin, the local authority’s cabinet member for corporate management and assets, was asked to support the sale.

Although details concerning the amount it went for and the identity of the new owner have not been disclosed, the council confirmed the decision in a notice on its website.

The sales document describes the former dairy unit as being located in a “desirable” rural area with the possibility for some of the buildings to be converted for other uses.

It states: “Hope Hall is a rare opportunity in the marketplace to acquire a commercial farm extending in total to approximately 101.02 acres, available for sale as one lot.

“The property has over 11,000 square feet of traditional buildings which may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents.

“The land is used for arable farming and pasture. The arable land was used for growing barley in the 2019 cropping year. The pasture land is undulating and suitable for livestock grazing.

“The residential property comprises a single detached house built in approximately 1972 with four double bedrooms, central heating, double glazed windows with extensive views over the surrounding countryside.”

It adds: “The farm buildings comprise both modern and traditional buildings located in the yard to the east of the residential accommodation.

“The farm ceased dairy production 10 years ago, but the facilities, to include a substantial modern slurry store remain in place.”

According to the tender document issued to interested parties, the successful bidder will be required to exchange contracts with a ten per cent deposit.

It adds that the authority will complete the deal within 28 days of contracts being swapped.

The decision was taken by Cllr Mullin using emergency powers given to cabinet members during the coronavirus pandemic to allow them to make urgent decisions.

The notice shows he also approved the sale of an office building owned by the council located at Newtech Square on Deeside Industrial Park.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).