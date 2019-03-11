Section of A55 remains closed near Llanddulas while an overturned lorry is recovered

A section of the A55 near Llanddulas remains closed this morning after an HGV overturned.

Police closed the westbound section of the A55 between Abergele and Llanddulas – just after J24 for Abergele East.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday night, fire crews including a technical rescue unit from Wrexham attended the scene.

One man was freed from the HGV and taken to hospotal.

[Traffic being diverted from the A55 westbound at J24 Abergele East]

Traffic report states the incident will be clear at around 8am – Traffic Wales website states 10.45am.

Latest traffic report says:

“Due to rolled over lorry and recovery work on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road (Abergele) to J23 A547 Abergele Road (Llanddulas).

Detour in operation – via Abergele and Llanddulas. Despite earlier social media report of road reopened, the cameras shows that the road is still closed.

The road has been shut since around 21:00 last night (Sunday) as the recovery of the lorry is proving difficult. Note change of details.”