Sandycroft fuel spillage – 4500 litres of stolen diesel has seeped into Broughton Brook and River Dee

Natural Resources Wales has said up to 4500 litres of stolen diesel has seeped into Broughton Brook and has now reached the River Dee.

A large scale clean up operation was launched yesterday after a huge fuel spill in Sandycroft.

Thieves siphoned thousands of litres of diesel from a storage tank at Parcel Force on Factory Road in the early hours of Thursday morning in what police have called “a serious and extremely reckless crime.”

The stolen fuel was loaded onto to a lorry but as it was driven off a number of containers fell onto the road at several points including the junction of Prince William Avenue and Station Road and the junction of Chester Road and Station Road in Sandycroft.





The fuel seeped into Broughton Brook and environmental officers have said it has reached the River Dee and a thin sheen can be seen on the water.

A Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said:

“We have been working alongside the emergency services on the clean up of a fuel spill on the Broughton Brook, following an incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) in the Sandycroft area.”

“It is estimated that approximately 4500 litres of diesel has entered Broughton Brook and oil containment booms have been placed in the brook to contain the diesel spill.”

“Despite these efforts some diesel has reached the Dee Estuary, and a thin sheen of oil can be seen on the water.”

“Environment officers are monitoring the situation and investigating the options available to remove the remaining fuel.”

“We will continue to work with partners and contractors to assess the clean-up work required.”

“We have asked that everyone operating on the river and estuary to be extra vigilant and report and sighting of oil or oil sheens to NRW on 0300 065 3000.”

North Wales Police launched an appeal for information following the theft, a spokesperson said:

“We received a report at 1.51am December 9, that thieves had broken into the Parcel Force depot on Factory Road, Sandycroft and siphoned fuel from a tank on the site into containers on a nearby lorry.”

“As the vehicle made off a large number of containers fell causing substantial diesel spills at several points including the junction of Prince William Avenue and Station Road and the junction of Chester Road and Station Road in Sandycroft.”

DS Colin Oare said; “ This was a serious and extremely reckless crime in which more than 10,000 litres of fuel have spilled on to the road.”

“We are working with our partners at Natural Resources Wales who are assessing the wider environmental impact.”

In the meantime I would appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist our investigation to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police. uk/police-forces/north-wales- police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference Y179872.”