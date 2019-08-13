Safety advice given to four youngsters after Flint Coastguard call out on Monday

Coastguard rescue teams from Flint and Rhyl were scrambled to reports of four youngsters on a River Dee sandbank with the “potential to be cut off.”

The rescue teams were called out by the Coastguard Operations Centre just after 6pm on Monday evening.

Once at the scene, Coastguard Rescue Officers saw the youths had safely made their own way back to shore.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of 4 youths on a sandbank with potential to be cut off near the number 10 Dee Buoy, Flint.

On scene Coastguard Rescue Officers observed the group in question to be making their way back ashore. Safety advice was given and both Teams stood down.”

In an emergency, you should always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, whilst for non emergency calls, call 01407 762 051