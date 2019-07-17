RSPCA rescued more than 530 animals in Flintshire last year new figures show

RSPCA Cymru officers rescued more than 530 animals in Flintshire during 2018 figures released today show.

Across all Wales the animal charity rescued more than 8,000 animals – covering a massive 188 different animal species – ranging from an African grey parrot to a polecat.

RSPCA Cymru’s Annual Summary release of data, launched today, (17 July) has revealed that the RSPCA inspectorate rescued 8,006 animals – including pets, farm animals and wildlife – throughout 2018, amounting on average to 22 animals rescued each and every day.

The RSPCA inspectorate in Wales also investigated 10,856 complaints of cruelty over the year and the number of animal owners who were offered and accepted welfare advice was 5,940.

The vast majority of RSPCA work is improving animal welfare by giving advice to owners.

Of the 535 animals rescued by the RSPCA in Flintshire last year, 206 were farm animals the data shows.

Annual Summary statistics for 2018, concerning frontline animal welfare work, includes:

Rescuing and collecting 8,006 animals – which included 188 different species.

Rehoming more than 2,000 animals by RSPCA national centres and branches in Wales in 2018.

RSPCA branches in Wales provided 10,000 cases of welfare assistance.

Delivering veterinary treatment for over 3,300 animals in 2018 from the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic.

Neutering over 6,400 cats, as part of a RSPCA Wales Board and Cats Protection scheme in 2018.

Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA Cymru superintendent, said:

“These statistics show once again the diverse, scale and impact our officers, animal centres, clinics and branches across Wales have towards helping and protecting animals. Our inspectorate is on the frontline around the clock, while RSPCA branches across Wales work above and beyond in their communities to go the extra mile for animal welfare. The list of the wide ranging rescues undertaken by our inspectorate includes wildlife being injured accidentally and deliberately, animals becoming trapped or injured, neglected pets, those who have suffered from deliberate mistreatment and also those that have been sadly abandoned. As always we thank members of the public for being our eyes and ears and reporting any animal welfare concerns to us on 0300 1234 999. We urge anyone thinking of getting a pet – whether it being a cat, dog or rabbit or an exotic pet, to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them. We also like to remind people to ‘adopt don’t shop’ and to consider rehoming instead of buying a pet – as we’d love to be able to rehome even more rescue animals next year.”

The diverse work the RSPCA carries out in Wales also extends to education programmes, campaigns, events and the charity’s unique PawPrints accreditation scheme for public bodies.

2018 also saw the launch of Generation Kind, a set of innovative projects aiming to nurture and encourage the values of kindness and compassion towards all animals within children and young people of today.

RSPCA Cymru also had a busy event programme in Wales to raise awareness and promote animal welfare issues.