RSPCA ‘cautiously welcome’ new regulations on third party selling of puppies and kittens in Wales

New regulations aiming to end third party selling of puppies and kittens in Wales is being ‘cautiously welcomed’ by RSPCA Cymru.

The proposals suggest those wanting to sell pets in Wales have to meet minimum animal welfare standards for the first time, with a new licensing scheme introduced for pet sellers.

It means pets under six months of age not bred by the licence holder cannot be sold.

The law also states puppies, kittens, ferrets or rabbits cannot be sold until they are at least eight weeks of age and local authorities need to provide more data on numbers of licenced premises in a locality; meaning an increased understanding of animal welfare across the country.





RSPCA Cymru are therefore seeking assurances from the Welsh Government of their situation regarding the new rules, so they can continue their work of rehoming rescued animals.

David Bowles, RSPCA Head of Public Affairs, said: “The publication of this new law is an important moment for Wales’ puppies and kittens. Wales is the centre of dog breeding in the UK, many of which are bred under poor existing standards, so we welcome the law which mandates anyone who commercially sells an animal has to meet minimum welfare standards.

“We also welcome the commitment to ban third party selling of puppies and kittens but are concerned the lessons on this ban in England have not been learnt and unscrupulous dealers could continue to operate.

“Poor breeding and rearing conditions, unnecessary transportation and being taken from mothers too early is sadly a grim reality for many pups and kittens – and banning third party selling will be an important event in stopping these young animals from being subjected to such situations.

“We welcome the commitment for local authorities to publish data about licenced sellers in their area – a first in the UK. The annual renewal of licences will mean regular checks on premises and more information than ever before about the numbers that are selling pets for profits in different parts of Wales.

“Enforcement will be key to ensure this law raises animal welfare standards, particularly for dog breeding, across Wales.

“However, we’re seeking clarification that rescue centres – who often save pups and kittens from situations of neglect, cruelty and abuse – will be exempt from this ban; so animals rescued can be rehomed once it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“Should rescue centres be exempt, we also urge the Welsh Government to consider plans like those being proposed in Scotland – which aim to deal with existing third party sellers from reinventing themselves as rescues and exploiting a potential loophole in the legislation.

“We look forward to working with the Welsh Government, Members of the Senedd and local authorities ahead of and after the vote on this new law.

“It is expected to come into force in September, in what will be the latest step in what must be a wide-ranging and holistic journey in improving the welfare of puppies and kittens in Wales.”

More information can be found on the charity’s website.