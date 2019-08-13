News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Royal Welch Fusiliers regimental records deposited at Flintshire Record Office

Published: Tuesday, Aug 13th, 2019
The Flintshire Record Office welcomed the Shotton and Deeside Branch of the Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association (RWFCA) recently.

They visited the Record Office to deposit a set of eight published volumes entitled “Regimental Records of the Royal Welch Fusiliers” as well as gifting a copy of the history of the regiment signed by RWFCA officers.

The Royal Welch Fusiliers was formed in 1689 and primarily recruited in North Wales. 

Throughout its long history, it served in many campaigns.  In 2006, it was merged into The Royal Welsh.

Thirteen years after its inception, it was one of the earliest regiments to be honoured with a fusilier title, becoming known as The Welch Regiment of Fuzilieers.

It was one of the oldest regiments in the Army, hence the archaic spelling of the word ‘Welch’ instead of ‘Welsh’.

Claire Harrington, Flintshire County Council’s Principal Archivist, said:

“It was an honour to welcome the members of the RWFCA to the Record Office and a privilege to accept their generous donation of the Regimental Records which will be kept in the archives allowing future generations to read the fascinating history of one of the oldest regiments in the British Army.”

